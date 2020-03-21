COVID-19: University of Hyderabad to close all hostels till April 6

By | Published: 12:10 am

Hyderabad: The University of Hyderabad (UoH) has decided to close all hostels and messes from March 23 to April 6. The varsity, on Friday, took this decision at a meeting held by the Vice-Chancellor Prof. Appa Rao Podile with Deans and Heads of Department as a preventive measure to contain the spread of COVID-19.

The university, in a press release, said it has also been decided to close down all eateries/shops and establishments on the campus from March 21 to April 6. This follows the ‘strong advisory’ issued to students last March 15 to return to their homes after classes were suspended.

Students were instructed to vacate the hostels latest by 10 am on March 23. However, in order to facilitate students to leave for their respective hometowns, the messes will run up to March 23, it said, adding that only breakfast will be provided in the hostels on March 23.

All hostels will be totally locked down from 1 pm on March 24 and there will be no supply of water and electricity to any of these buildings. The UoH said all ongoing academic activities, including examinations, evaluations and presentations will be reviewed and rescheduled after April 6.

No students or outsiders will be allowed into the university campus until then. These instructions will not apply to the officers and employees engaged in essential and emergency services such as sanitation, security, health and those directly engaged in taking measures to control the spread of coronavirus.

All the Deans/Heads/Directors of concerned Schools/Departments/Centres/ Administrative Heads have been given the flexibility to take appropriate measures, such as staggered attendance and work from home during this period for faculty members and administrative staff, while ensuring the functioning of all academic and administrative units of the university.

