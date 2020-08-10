Covid-19 update: 1256 new cases, 10 deaths in Telangana

By | Published: 9:16 am

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1256 new Covid-19 infections and 10 fatalities till Sunday night, taking the overall toll to 637 and the cumulative number of positive cases to 80,751. The total number of active cases as on Sunday night in the State is 22,528.

Between Saturday and Sunday night, 1587 persons had recovered, pushing the overall number of recoveries in the State to 57,586 with a recovery rate of 71,31 per cent while the countrywide recovery rate is at 68.78 per cent.

Out of the 22,528 active patients, 15,789 patients are under home isolation across the State while 6,739 positive cases are in institutional care.

Health authorities conducted 11,609 tests till Sunday night while results of 1700 more swab samples are pending. So far, 6,24,840 swab samples have been tested in the State.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include 63 from Adilabad, seven from Bhadradri, 389 from areas under GHMC, 13 from Jagtiyal, 20 from Jangaon, six from Bupalapally, 14 from Gadwal, eight from Kamareddy, 73 from Karimnagar, 28 from Khammam, 21 from Mahabubnagar, 19 from Mahabubabad, 11 from Mancherial, nine from Medak, 34 from Medchal Malkajgiri, three from Mulugu, 38 from Nagarkurnool, 58 from Nalgonda, 12 from Narayanpet, 19 from Nirmal, 33 from Nizamabad, 23 from Peddapally, 31 from Siricilla, 86 from Rangareddy, 74 from Sangareddy, 45 from Siddipet, 20 from Suryapet, six from Vikarabad, 12 from Wanaparthy, 11 from Warangal Rural, 67 from Warangal Urban and three from Yadadri Bhongir.

