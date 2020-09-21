Covid-19 update: 1,302 new cases, nine deaths in Telangana

As many as 2, 230 persons have recovered by Sunday, taking the overall Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1, 41, 930 with a recovery rate of 82.22 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 79.87 percent.

By | Published: 10:00 am 10:24 am

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,302 new Covid-19 infections and nine fatalities on Sunday, pushing the overall toll to 1042 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 1, 72, 608. As on Sunday, the total active Covid-19 cases in TS are 29, 636.

As many as 2, 230 persons have recovered by Sunday, taking the overall Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1, 41, 930 with a recovery rate of 82.22 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 79.87 percent.

Between Saturday and Sunday, 31, 095 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 1,205 samples are awaited.

Cumulatively, so far 25, 19, 315 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the Telangana State out of which 1, 72, 608 have tested positive and 1, 41, 930 persons have recovered.

Out of out 29, 636 active cases, as many as 22, 990 Covid-19 positive patients are under home isolation across the State while 6, 646 positive cases are in institutional care.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include eight from Adilabad, 29 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 266 from areas under the GHMC, 34 from Jagtiyal, 18 each from Jangaon and Gadwal, 14 from Kamareddy, 102 from Karimnagar, 35 from Khammam, eight from Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, 24 from Mahabubnagar, 45 from Mahabubabad, 20 from Mancherial, 16 from Medak, 24 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 15from Mulugu, 37 from Nagarkurnool, 70 from Nalgonda, four from Narayanpet, 13 from Nirmal, 50 from Nizamabad, 20 from Peddapally, 23 from Siricilla, 98 from Rangareddy, 54 from Sangareddy, 92 from Siddipet, 26 from Suryapet, 10 from Vikarabad, 25 from Wanaparthy, 18 from Warangal Rural, 62 from Warangal Urban and 24 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .