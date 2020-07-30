Covid-19 update: 1,811 new cases, 13 deaths in Telangana

By | Published: 9:44 am

Hyderabad: There were 1, 811 new Covid-19 infections and 13 fatalities till Wednesday evening in Telangana, taking the overall toll to 505 and the cumulative number of positive cases in the State to 60,717.

Between Tuesday and Wednesday night, according to the daily health bulletin, 821 persons recovered, pushing the overall number of recoveries in the State to 44,572. The recovery rate of Telangana is close to 73.4 percent while the national average is 64 per cent. The fatality rate among Covid-19 positive cases in the State is less than one per cent, when compared to the national average of 2.26 per cent.

Out of the 1,811 new infections, areas under GHMC reported 521 positive cases while Rangareddy district witnessed a surge with authorities reporting 289 Covid-19 positive cases. As many as 151 cases were reported from Medchal Malkajgiri while 102 positive cases were reported from Warangal Urban.

According to health authorities, 18,263 swab samples of suspected Covid-19 patients were tested out of which 1811 tested positive. Overall, the State has so far conducted Covid-19 tests on 1,16,202 swab samples and reports of 848 samples are still pending.

The cumulative active Covid-19 cases across the State as on Wednesday night was 15,640 out of which the number of positive cases under home isolation are 10,155 persons while the rest of the 5,488 positive cases are under institutional care. Authorities said 84 per cent of the positive cases who are under home isolation are asymptomatic cases in Telangana.

The Covid-19 cases reported from the other districts include 15 from Adilabad, 27 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 521 from areas under GHMC, 15 from Jagtiyal, 22 from Jangaon, 20 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 28 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 11 from Kamareddy, 97 from Karimnagar, 26 from Khammam, six from Komaram Bhim Asifabad, 41 from Mahabubnagar, 39 from Mahabubabad, 18 from Mancherial, 15 from Medak, 151 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 16 from Mulugu, nine from Nagarkurnool, 61 from Nalgonda, nine from Narayanpet, 12 from Nirmal, 44 from Nizamabad, 21 from Peddapally, 30 from Rajanna Siricilla, 289 from Rangareddy, 33 from Sangareddy, 24 from Siddipet, 37 from Suryapet, 12 from Vikarabad, 23 from Wanaparthy, 18 from Warangal Rural, 102 from Warangal Urban and 16 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

