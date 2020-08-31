Covid-19 update: 1873 new cases, nine deaths in Telangana

A total of 1,849 persons recovered by Sunday, taking the overall Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 92,837 with a recovery rate of 73.3 per cent while the countrywide recovery rate is at 76.55 per cent.

By | Published: 9:36 am

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,873 new Covid-19 infections and nine fatalities till Sunday, pushing the overall toll to 827 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 1,24,963. The total active cases as on Sunday night in the State was 31,299.

A total of 1,849 persons recovered by Sunday, taking the overall Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 92,837 with a recovery rate of 73.3 per cent while the countrywide recovery rate is at 76.55 per cent.

Between Saturday and Sunday, the health authorities conducted 37,791 tests in the State while reports of another 800 samples are awaited. Overall, so far authorities have conducted 13,65,582 tests.

As many as 24,216 Covid-19 positive patients were under home isolation across the State while 7,083 were in institutional care.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include 17 from Adilabad, 51 from Bhadradri, 360 from areas under GHMC, 77 from Jagtiyal, 34 from Jangaon, one from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 28 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 25 from Kamareddy, 180 from Karimnagar, 103 from Khammam, 21 from Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, 40 from Mahabubnagar, 54 from Mahabubabad, 48 from Mancherial, 12 from Medak, 41 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 18 from Mulugu, 36 from Nagarkurnool, 79 from Nalgonda, one from Narayanpet, four from Nirmal, 94 from Nizamabad, 29 from Peddapally, 23 from Sircilla, 129 from Rangareddy, 37 from Sangareddy, 85 from Siddipet, 65 from Suryapet, 15 from Vikarabad, 32 from Wanaparthy, 19 from Warangal Rural, 94 from Warangal Urban and 21 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .