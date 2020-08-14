Covid-19 update: 1921 new cases, nine deaths in Telangana

By | Published: 9:42 am

Hyderabad: There were 1921 new Covid-19 infections and nine fatalities in Telangana on Thursday, taking the overall toll to 674 and the cumulative number of cases to 88,396. The total number of active cases as on Thursday in the State was 23,438.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 1210 persons in the State recovered, taking the overall number of recoveries in the State to 64,284 at a recovery rate of 72.72 per cent while the countrywide recovery rate was 70.76 per cent. According to the daily health bulletin, the mortality in the State was 0.76 per cent while the countrywide figure was 1.96 per cent.

As many as 16,439 patients are under home isolation across the State while 6,999 positive cases are in institutional care. About 84 per cent of the patients in the State, who are recovering in home isolation, are asymptomatic.

There were 22,046 Covid-19 tests conducted till Thursday while results of 1151 samples were pending. So far, 7,11,196 samples have been tested in the State.

The cases reported from the districts include 28 from Adilabad, 34 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 356 from areas under the GHMC, 40 from Jagtiyal, 38 from Jangaon, 21 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 51 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 44 from Kamareddy, 73 from Karimnagar, 71 from Khammam, 17 from Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, 48 from Mahabubnagar, 38 from Mahabubabad, 18 from Mancherial, 39 from Medak, 168 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 12 from Mulugu, 26 from Nagarkurnool, 73 from Nalgonda, six from Narayanpet, 37 from Nirmal, 63 from Nizamabad, 54 from Peddapally, 33 from Rajanna Sircilla, 134 from Rangareddy, 90 from Sangareddy, 63 from Siddipet, 47 from Suryapet, 14 from Vikarabad, 41 from Wanaparthy, 54 from Warangal Rural, 74 from Warangal Urban and 16 from Yadadri Bhongir.

