COVID-19 update: 1967 new cases, 9 deaths in Telangana

A total of 2,058 persons have recovered on Saturday taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1,54,449 with a recovery rate of 83.13 per cent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 82.39 per cent.

By | Published: 9:53 am

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 1,967 new Covid-19 infections and nine fatalities on Saturday, pushing the overall toll to 1100 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 1,85,833. As on Saturday, the total active Covid-19 cases in TS were 30,234.

Between Friday and Saturday, 50,108 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 1,520 samples were awaited. Cumulatively, so far 28,50,869 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the Telangana State out of which 1, 85,83 have tested positive and 1, 54, 499 persons have recovered.

Out of out 30, 234 active cases, as many as 24, 607 Covid-19 positive patients are under home isolation across the State while 5, 627 positive cases are in institutional care.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from all the districts include 17 from Adilabad, 91 from Bhadradri, 297 from areas under GHMC, 56 from Jagtiyal, 24 each from Jangaon, 20 each from Bhupalpally, 19 from Gadwal, 56 from Kamareddy, 152 from Karimnagar, 78 from Khammam, 15 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 25 from Mahabubnagar, 66 from Mahabubabad, 33 each from Mancherial, 24 from Medak, 137 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 34 Mulugu, 27 from Nagarkurnool, 105 from Nalgonda, eight from Narayanpet, 26 from Nirmal, 61 from Nizamabad, 40 from Peddapally, 44 from Siricilla, 147 from Rangareddy, 54 from Sangareddy, 70 each from Siddipet, 46 from Suryapet, 18 from Vikarabad, 25 from Wanaparthy, 26 from Warangal Rural, 89 from Warangal Urban and 37 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

