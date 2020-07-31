Covid-19 update: 1986 new positives cases, 14 deaths in Telangana

By | Published: 9:55 am

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 1986 new Covid-19 infections and 14 fatalities till Thursday night, which has taken the toll to 519 and the cumulative number of positive cases in the State to 62, 703.

For the first time, the State also managed to conduct 21, 380 Covid-19 tests between Wednesday and Thursday night while results of 1216 more swab samples are pending.

According to the health bulletin, 816 persons have recovered, taking the overall number of recoveries in the State to 45, 388 with a recovery rate of 72.3 per cent. At present, the total number of active Covid-19 cases in the State is 16, 796 out of which 10, 632 persons are under home isolation while the remaining are 6, 164 positive cases are in institutional care.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from all the districts include 16 from Adilabad, 29 from Bhadradri, 586 from areas under GHMC, seven from Jagtiyal, 21 from Jangaon, four from Bupalapally, 32 from Gadwal, 46 from Kamareddy, 116 from Karimnagar, 41 from Khammam, two from Komarambheem Asifabad, 61 from Mahabubnagar, 37 from Mahabubabad, 35 from Mancherial, 45 from Medak, 207 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 27 from Mulugu, 30 from Nagarkurnool, 36 from Nalgonda, four from Narayanpet, nine from Nirmal, 19 from Nizamabad, 26 from Peddapally, 23 from Siricilla, 205 from Rangareddy, 108 from Sangareddy, 20 from Siddipet, six from Suryapet, five from Vikarabad, 18 from Wanaparthy, 30 from Warangal Rural, 123 from Warangal Urban and 12 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

