Covid-19 update: 2, 216 new cases, 11 deaths in Telangana

A total of 2, 603 persons have recovered on Saturday taking the overall Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1, 24, 528 with a recovery rate of 79.2 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 77.84 percent.

By | Published: 9:47 am

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 2, 216 new Covid-19 infections and 11 fatalities on Saturday, taking the overall toll to 961 the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 1, 57,096. As on Saturday, the total active Covid-19 cases in TS are 31, 607.

Between Friday and Saturday, the health authorities conducted 56, 217 Covid tests in the State while reports of another 2, 345 samples are awaited. Overall, so far authorities have conducted 21, 34, 912 Covid-19 tests in the State since the outbreak of the pandemic out of which 1, 57, 096 have tested positive and 1, 24, 528 persons have recovered.

As many as 24, 674 Covid-19 positive patients, out of 31, 607 active cases, are under home isolation across the State while 6, 933 positive cases are in institutional care.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from all the districts include 24 from Adilabad, 49 from Bhadradri, 341 from areas under GHMC, 56 from Jagtiyal, 33 from Jangaon, 25 from Bhupalapally, 20 from Gadwal, 45 from Kamareddy, 119 from Karimnagar, 105 from Khammam, 24 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 36 from Mahabubnagar, 64 from Mahabubabad, 45 from Mancherial, 28 from Medak, 148 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 23 Mulugu, 31 from Nagarkurnool, 126 from Nalgonda, 11 from Narayanpet, 28 from Nirmal, 84 from Nizamabad, 52 from Peddapally, 54 from Siricilla, 210 from Rangareddy, 76 from Sangareddy, 66 each from Siddipet, 76 from Suryapet, 24 from Vikarabad, 25 from Wanaparthy, 24 from Warangal Rural, 102 from Warangal Urban and 42 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

