COVID-19 update: 2,072 new cases, nine deaths in Telangana

By | Published: 9:38 am

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 2,072 new Covid-19 infections and nine fatalities on Monday, taking the overall toll to 1116 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 1,89,283. As on Monday, the total active Covid-19 cases in TS are 29,477.

As many as 2,259 persons recovered by Monday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1,58,690 with a recovery rate of 83.83 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 82.88 percent.

Between Sunday and Monday, 54, 308 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 790 samples are awaited. So far, a total of 29, 40, 642 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include 19 from Adilabad, 85 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 283 from areas under the GHMC, 43 from Jagtiyal, 28 from Jangaon, 27 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 21 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 44 from Kamareddy, 109 from Karimnagar, 92 from Khammam, 24 from Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, 44 from Mahabubnagar, 60 from Mahabubabad, 36 from Mancherial, 25 from Medak, 160 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 23 from Mulugu, 34 from Nagarkurnool, 139 from Nalgonda, 16 from Narayanpet, 26 from Nirmal, 72 from Nizamabad, 49 from Peddapally, 53 from Siricilla, 161 from Rangareddy, 32 from Sangareddy, 78 from Siddipet, 72 from Suryapet, 17 from Vikarabad, 41 from Wanaparthy, 33 from Warangal Rural, 85 from Warangal Urban and 41 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

