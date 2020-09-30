COVID-19 update: 2,103 new cases, 11 deaths in Telangana

As many as 2,243 persons have recovered by Tuesday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1,60,933 with a recovery rate of 84.08 percent.

By | Published: 9:50 am

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 2,103 new Covid-19 infections and 11 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the overall toll to 1127 and the cumulative number of positive cases so far to 1,91,386. As on Tuesday, the total active Covid-19 cases in TS are 29,326.

As many as 2,243 persons have recovered by Tuesday, taking the cumulative Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1,60,933 with a recovery rate of 84.08 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate is 83.27 percent.

Between Monday and Tuesday, 55,359 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 975 samples are awaited. So far, a total of 29,96,001 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include 24 from Adilabad, 102 from Bhadradri, 298 from areas under the GHMC, 46 from Jagtiyal, 29 from Jangaon, 25 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 23 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 53 from Kamareddy, 103 from Karimnagar, 93 from Khammam, 26 from Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, 45 from Mahabubnagar, 45 from Mahabubabad, 27 each from Mancherial, 30 from Medak, 176 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 31 from Mulugu, 32 from Nagarkurnool, 141 from Nalgonda, eight from Narayanpet, 24 from Nirmal, 57 from Nizamabad, 31 from Peddapally, 40 from Siricilla, 172 from Rangareddy, 63 from Sangareddy, 92 from Siddipet, 51 from Suryapet, 24 from Vikarabad, 41 from Wanaparthy, 35 from Warangal Rural, 85 from Warangal Urban and 31 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .