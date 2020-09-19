Covid-19 update: 2,123 new cases, nine deaths in Telangana

A total of 2,151 persons recovered by Friday, taking the overall Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1,37,508 at a recovery rate of 81.28 percent.

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 2,123 new Covid-19 infections and nine fatalities on Friday, taking the overall toll to 1025 and the cumulative number of positive cases to 1,69,169. As on Friday, the total number of active cases in TS is 30,636.

A total of 2,151 persons recovered by Friday, taking the overall Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 1,37,508 at a recovery rate of 81.28 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 79.26 percent.

Between Thursday and Friday, 54,459 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 1,207 samples were awaited. Overall, 24,34,409 tests have been conducted in the State.

There were 24,070 patients under home isolation across the State while 6,566 positive cases were in institutional care.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include 19 from Adilabad, 53 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 305 from areas under the GHMC, 53 from Jagtiyal, 28 from Jangaon, 23 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 26 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 72 from Kamareddy, 112 from Karimnagar, 93 from Khammam, 16 from Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, 33 from Mahabubnagar, 77 from Mahabubabad, 30 from Mancherial, 34 from Medak, 149 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 20 from Mulugu, 40 from Nagarkurnool, 135 from Nalgonda, 18 from Narayanpet, 23 from Nirmal, 78 from Nizamabad, 48 from Peddapally, 43 from Rajanna Sircilla, 185 from Rangareddy, 59 from Sangareddy, 87 from Siddipet, 65 from Suryapet, 22 from Vikarabad, 26 from Wanaparthy, 29 from Warangal Rural, 81 from Warangal Urban and 41 from Yadadri Bhongir.

