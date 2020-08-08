Covid-19 update: 2,256 new cases, 14 deaths in Telangana

By | Published: 9:17 am

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 2,256 new Covid-19 infections and 14 fatalities till Friday night, taking the overall toll to 615 and the cumulative number of positive cases to 77,513. The total number of active cases as on Friday night in the State is 22,568.

Between Thursday and Friday night, 1091 persons recovered, pushing the overall number of recoveries in the State to 54,330 with a recovery rate of 70 per cent while the countrywide recovery rate is at 67.98 per cent.

Out of the 22,568 active Covid positive patients, as many as 15,830 were under home isolation across the State while 6,738 cases are in institutional care.

Health authorities conducted 23,322 Covid-19 tests till Friday night while results of 1596 more swab samples are pending. So far, 5,90,306 swab samples have been tested.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from the districts include 26 from Adilabad, 79 from Bhadradri, 464 from areas under GHMC, 49 from Jagtiyal, 18 from Jangaon, 38 from Bupalapally, 95 from Gadwal, 76 from Kamareddy, 101 from Karimnagar, 69 from Khammam, 45 from Mahabubnagar, 23 from Mahabubabad, 44 from Mancherial, 14 from Medak, 138 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 20 from Mulugu, 13 from Nagarkurnool, 61 from Nalgonda, nine from Narayanpet, 18 from Nirmal, 74 from Nizamabad, 84 from Peddapally, 78 from Siricilla, 181 from Rangareddy, 92 from Sangareddy, 63 from Siddipet, 25 from Suryapet, 13 from Vikarabad, 19 from Wanaparthy, 16 from Warangal Rural, 187 from Warangal Urban and 24 from Yadadri Bhongir.

