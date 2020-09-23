Covid-19 update: 2,296 cases, 10 deaths in Telangana

A total of 2,062 persons have recovered by Tuesday, taking the recoveries in the State to 1,46,135 at a recovery rate of 82.52 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 81.23 percent.

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 2,296 new Covid-19 infections and 10 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the overall toll to 1,062 and the number of positive cases so far to 1,77,070. As on Tuesday, there are 29,873 active cases in the State.

A total of 2,062 persons have recovered by Tuesday, taking the recoveries in the State to 1,46,135 at a recovery rate of 82.52 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 81.23 percent.

Between Monday and Tuesday, 55,892 Covid tests were conducted in the State while reports of another 1,388 samples were awaited. So far, 26,28,897 tests have been conducted in the State.

There were 23,527 patients are under home isolation across the State while 6,346 cases were in institutional care.

The cases include 18 from Adilabad, 77 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 321 from areas under the GHMC, 50 from Jagtiyal, 36 from Jangaon, 11 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 21 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 77 from Kamareddy, 136 from Karimnagar, 69 from Khammam, 16 from Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, 31 from Mahabubnagar, 72 from Mahabubabad, 37 from Mancherial, 23 from Medak, 173 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 24 from Mulugu, 36 from Nagarkurnool, 155 from Nalgonda, six from Narayanpet, 19 from Nirmal, 82 from Nizamabad, 40 from Peddapally, 67 from Rajanna Sircilla, 217 from Rangareddy, 81 from Sangareddy, 92 from Siddipet, 73 from Suryapet, 23 from Vikarabad, 37 from Wanaparthy, 30 from Warangal Rural, 99 from Warangal Urban and 47 cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

