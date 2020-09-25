COVID-19 update: 2,381 new cases, 10 deaths in Telangana 

As many as 2,021 persons recovered by Thursday, taking the recoveries in the State to 1,50,160 at a recovery rate of 82.67 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 81.71 percent.

Hyderabad: Telangana recorded 2,381 new Covid-19 infections and 10 fatalities on Thursday, taking the overall toll to 1080 and the cumulative number of cases so far to 1,81,627. As on Thursday, there are 30,387 active cases in the State.

As many as 2,021 persons recovered by Thursday, taking the recoveries in the State to 1,50,160 at a recovery rate of 82.67 percent, while the countrywide recovery rate was 81.71 percent.

Between Wednesday and Thursday, 57,621 Covid tests were conducted while reports of another 1, 659 samples are awaited. So far, 27,41,836 tests have been conducted in the State.

There are 24,592 patients under home isolation across the State while 5,795 positive cases are in institutional care.

The cases reported from the districts include 15 from Adilabad, 97 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 386 from areas under the GHMC, 51 from Jagtiyal, 23 from Jangaon, 19 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 25 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 58 from Kamareddy, 119 from Karimnagar, 84 from Khammam, 13 from Kumaram Bheem Asifabad, 42 from Mahabubnagar, 68 from Mahabubabad, 29 from Mancherial, 39 from Medak, 193 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 15 from Mulugu, 67 from Nagarkurnool, 132 from Nalgonda, 12 from Narayanpet, 43 from Nirmal, 69 from Nizamabad, 31 from Peddapally, 70 from Rajanna Sircilla, 227 from Rangareddy, 50 from Sangareddy, 86 from Siddipet, 78 from Suryapet, 23 from Vikarabad, 58 from Wanaparthy, 24 from Warangal Rural, 83 from Warangal Urban and 52 cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

