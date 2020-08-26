Covid-19 update: 3018 cases, 10 deaths in Telangana

By | Published: 9:47 am

Hyderabad: Telangana reported 3,018 new Covid-19 infections and 10 fatalities till Tuesday, pushing the overall toll to 780 and the cumulative number of positive cases to 1,11,688. The total active cases as on Tuesday night in the State was 25,685.

The health department has continued to ramp up Covid-19 testing capabilities and crossed the 60,000 mark. Between Monday and Tuesday, the health authorities conducted 61,040 tests while test results of another 1176 samples are still pending.

A total of 1,060 persons have recovered by Tuesday, taking the overall Covid-19 recoveries in the State to 85,223 with a recovery rate of 76.30 per cent while the countrywide recovery rate is at 75.92 per cent.

So far, a total of 10,82,094 Covid-19 tests have been conducted in the State. According to the health bulletin, the mortality rate in the State is 0.69 per cent while the countrywide figure is 1.84 per cent.

Out of the 25,685 active Covid positive patients, 19,113 are under home isolation across the State while 6,572 are in institutional care.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from all districts include 28 from Adilabad, 95 from Bhadradri Kothagudem, 475 from areas under the GHMC, 100 from Jagtiyal, 52 from Jangaon, 20 from Jayashankar Bhupalpally, 37 from Jogulamba Gadwal, 26 from Kamareddy, 127 from Karimnagar, 161 from Khammam, 11 from Komarambheem Asifabad, 56 from Mahabubnagar, 60 from Mahabubabad, 103 from Mancherial, 40 from Medak, 204 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 26 Mulugu, 38 from Nagarkurnool, 190 from Nalgonda, 14 from Narayanpet, 41 from Nirmal, 136 from Nizamabad, 85 from Peddapally, 69 from Siricilla, 247 from Rangareddy, 61 from Sangareddy, 88 from Siddipet, 67 from Suryapet, 21 from Vikarabad, 46 from Wanaparthy, 61 from Warangal Rural, 139 from Warangal Urban and 44 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.