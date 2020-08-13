Covid-19 update:1,931 new cases, 11 deaths in Telangana

By | Published: 10:01 am

Hyderabad: Telangana has recorded 1931 new Covid-19 infections and 11 fatalities onWednesday, taking the overall toll to 665 and the cumulative number of positive cases to 86, 475. The total number of active cases as on Wednesday night in the State is 22, 736.

As many as 1780 persons had recovered between Tuesday and Wednesday night, taking the overall number of recoveries in the State to 63, 074 with a recovery rate of 72.93 per cent while the countrywide recovery rate is at 70.37 per cent. According to the health bulletin, the mortality in the State is 0.76 per cent while the countrywide figure is 1.97 per cent.

Out of the 22, 736 active Covid positive patients, as many as 15, 621 Covid-19 positive patients are under home isolation across the State while 7, 115 positive cases are in institutional care. About 84 per cent of the positive patients in the State, who are recovering in home-isolation, are asymptomatic.

The health authorities conducted 23, 303 Covid-19 tests till Wednesday night while results of 706 more swab samples are pending. So far, 6, 89, 150 swab samples have been tested in the state since the outbreak of the pandemic out of which 86,475 have tested positive and 63, 074 persons have recovered.

The Covid-19 positive cases reported from all the districts include 28 from Adilabad, 39 from Bhadradri, 298 from areas under GHMC, 52 from Jagtiyal, 59 from Jangaon, 17 from Bhupalapally, 56 from Gadwal, 39 from Kamareddy, 89 from Karimnagar, 73 from Khammam, three from Komarambheem Asifabad, 43 from Mahabubnagar, 34 from Mahabubabad, 45 from Mancherial, 18 from Medak, 71 from Medchal Malkajgiri, 29 from Mulugu, 53 from Nagarkurnool, 84 from Nalgonda, 16 from Narayanpet, 24 from Nirmal, 53 from Nizamabad, 64 from Peddapally, 54 from Siricilla, 124 from Rangareddy, 86 from Sangareddy, 71 from Siddipet, 64 from Suryapet, 19 from Vikarabad, 38 from Wanaparthy, 26 from Warangal Rural, 144 from Warangal Urban and 18 positive cases from Yadadri Bhongir.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .