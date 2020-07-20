Covid-19 vaccine trials begin at Hyderabad’s NIMS

By | Published: 1:24 pm

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 vaccine trials at the Nizam’s Institute of Medical Sciences (NIMS) got underway on Monday with hospital officials administering the first vaccine dose to a health volunteer.

The first indigenous Covid-19 vaccine, being developed by Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and Bharat Biotech, is expected to be tested on 30 healthy volunteers at NIMS.

The volunteers are drawn from across the State and after the vaccine administration, will remain in ICU care for a few days before being discharged. Their health condition and interaction with the vaccine will be monitored remotely as well as through frequent physical check-ups, senior doctors familiar with the trials said.

