Covid-19: Waterborne diseases may develop in unused pipes

While millions of people are under orders to stay home amid the coronavirus pandemic, water is sitting idly in the pipes of empty office buildings, malls and gyms, getting old and potentially dangerous.

When there is no proper water flowing or in other words organisms and chemicals can build up in stagnant water. It can happen in underused malls, gyms, schools, office buildings and other facilities. These dangerous chemicals and bacteria can reach unsafe levels when water sits in pipes for just a few days, but what happens when water sits stagnated for weeks or even months? The stay-at-home orders may increase the chance of harmful water exposure when people return.

Harmful organisms, like the bacteria that cause Legionnaire’s disease, can grow.

What is Legionnaire’s disease?

Legionnaire’s disease is a severe form of pneumonia- lung inflammation usually caused by infection. It is caused by a bacterium known as legionella.

Most people catch Legionnaire’s disease by inhaling the bacteria from water or soil. Older adults, smokers and people with weakened immune systems are particularly susceptible to Legionnaire’s disease.

Water in pipes can accumulate unsafe levels of lead and copper, which can cause learning disabilities, cardiovascular effects, nausea and diarrhea. Water inside a building does not have an expiration date. Problems can develop within days at individual faucets and all buildings with low water use are at risk.

It is possible that water left sitting for long periods of time could contain excessive amounts of heavy metals and pathogens concentrated in water pipers nationwide, say researchers who have begun a field study on the impact of a pandemic shutdown on buildings. Typically, buildings can prevent stagnation through regular water use. This brings in new water with disinfectant. But extended building shutdowns will require different solutions, they added.

Typically, buildings can prevent stagnation through regular water use. This brings in new water with disinfectant. But extended building shutdowns will require different solutions, the researchers said. If water isn’t being used in a building, intentionally draining off the building tanks to replace all the old stagnant water with fresh water can be done at least weekly. It helps remove sediments that accumulate along pipe walls.

Health agencies have also released recommendations advising that building water be kept fresh during coronavirus stay-at-home orders. There was some debate over the best way to do that, but the fundamental message is the same as not to let water sit in buildings.

Health standards

Standards are very much needed for restarting plumbing and ensuring continued water safety after the pandemic passes.

Testing for harmful organisms is recommended.