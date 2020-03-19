COVID-19: Working executive hostels told not to close in Hyderabad

By | Published: 1:26 am

Hyderabad: The Coordination Committee on Covid-19 discussed the concern raised by IT companies regarding closure of working executives hostels in Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda limits which led to a major chaos and discomfort to occupants who are majorly IT employees as hostel owners told them to vacate without giving any notice.

A large number of IT employees stay in these working hostels in and around Madhapur, Gachibowli, Kukatpally, SR Nagar, Ameerpet and Dilsukhnagar.

The Committee in consultation with Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary ITE&C discussed the same with DGP, Telangana who directed the Police Commissioners of Hyderabad, Cyberabad and Rachakonda to ensure hostels are not closed by owners and also requested them to take required measures.

Accordingly, an advisory note was issued to IT companies that hostels are instructed to operate and ensure they do not forcibly vacate the occupants. In case of any issues, the committee advised companies to dial 100 or WhatsApp numbers of Hyderabad, Cyberabad or Rachakonda as the case may be.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on WhatsApp / Telegram everyday. Click these links to subscribe and save this number 9182563636 on your contacts.