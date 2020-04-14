Covid-19’s progression gives hope for India

By | Prof Appa Rao Podile | Published: 12:10 am 11:20 pm

The next 10 days will prove whether we indeed have such advantages, or whether SARS-CoV-2 was kind to us in delaying its spread

The available details on the way Covid-19 has progressed in the world gives hope for India. Several of us have panicked over the situation and keep reading on the internet and social media, and in turn panicking further when we look at the large number of casualties all over the world (including the first world nations, USA, UK, Italy, Germany, etc). In all these countries, we have witnessed an exponential increase in the number of Covid-19 positive cases, whereas in India, we have fortunately not reached such a situation.

Critics may attribute this to a seemingly valid argument that limited testing was done in India. But, we also have reasons to optimistically look at the other side, where the demographic (less percentage of overaged population) and geographic (tropical climate close to summer) advantages on one hand, and the typical Indian lifestyle on the other hand would have prevented the spread of this agent rapidly in the Indian population. The testing too has been ramped up by governments all over the country, especially in the post Nizamuddin episode. The next 10 days will prove whether we indeed have such advantages, or whether SARS-CoV-2 was kind to us in delaying the spread for other reasons, including a mutation or two that reduced its virulence!!!

Is Indian optimism backed by scientific logic?

It is not prudent to assume that the isolate(s) under circulation in India is (are) less virulent mutant strain(s) in the absence of substantial scientific evidence, particularly the genome sequence of the isolates prevalent in India. There is every reason to believe that the relatively small overaged population and the possibility of better immunity against a range of pathogens among the Indian population may turn out to be the favourable host factors that help us resist the onslaught by Covid-19. The flip side of this scenario is that the overaged in India may have stronger innate immunity, compared to the first world nations, because those who were born and brought up in India during the 1950s had been exposed to even worse hygienic conditions than the present generation. We may speculate that the tropical conditions, as many Indians are hoping, may prove detrimental to Covid-19 for its rapid spread. In addition, the combined interactive effect of the host and the environment, which is less known, could be the most favourable situation for India. The Indian population may overcome this epidemic with minimal casualties and even shorten the duration of the pandemic in India.

Key takeaway

We have to understand that the hosts (plants and animals) have two levels of immunity, of which innate immunity is broad spectrum (works against several infectious agents) and is not dependant on any previous memory of interaction with the same or a similar pathogen. The next advanced level of immunity is more specific and therefore is narrow (often against a particular isolate of a pathogen, recognising a specific molecule of the pathogen) requires a memory of an earlier encounter with the same or a similar pathogen.

The less hygienic conditions prevalent in most of India (we can attribute some improvement in this sector to the “Swachh Bharat” campaign of the last five years), where the population has lived in all these years, the broad spectrum innate immunity will always be effective even to a previously unknown infectious disease such as Covid-19. Many Indians may remain asymptomatic even after contact with an infected or an asymptomatic person and in all likelihood would eliminate the SARS-CoV-2 through their stronger innate immunity without passing it on to the next person! Further, with a few exceptions, the spread of Covid-19 has been rapid in temperate countries, and hopefully less rapid in the tropical regions.

Yet another interesting bit of data available is the lower prevalence of Covid-19 in countries that continue to suffer from another dreaded disease such as malaria. The coincidence is that a popular antimalarial like hydroxychloroquine has been largely accepted as one of the drugs of choice in several countries to treat Covid-19. Authentication of such observations requires critical scientific studies to establish the similarities in suppressing the malarial parasite and SARS-CoV-2 at cellular and molecular levels.

Crucial role of lockdown

Finally, the bold decision of the Government of India to impose a lockdown on the entire nation (with some inconvenience to the public), to decrease the opportunity for the pathogen to spread has played a crucial role. The lockdown allowed us to take a deep breath, analyse the situation, deploy strategies and more importantly trace the origin of infection for quick testing of potential cases. Trace, test and treat seems to have worked for countries like South Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Singapore.

The increased testing in the last few days may not be the right strategy for the size of our population, but we are on the right path in tracking, testing and treating the Covid-19 positive patients. With the lockdown in place for 21 days, we bought time to trace, test and treat, which, when combined with the specific features of the host and environment (detailed above) are likely to bring dividends for India. Some of the epidemiological models strongly argue for having a longer lockdown for better results in such situations. Telangana and a few other States have already announced extension of the lockdown, and the nation is strongly inclined to extend the lockdown to ensure that the damage to lives is minimal, at the cost of some economic hardships and inconvenience to the population. Hopefully, we will not see the exponential growth of Covid-19 infection in India.

Prof Appa Rao Podile, Senior Professor and JC Bose Fellow (DST), works in Dept of Plant Sciences, School of Life Sciences, UoH, Hyderabad, and is currently the Vice Chancellor of University of Hyderabad.

