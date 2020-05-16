Covid and Modi’s Saarc policy

By | Published: 16th May 2020 12:05 am 9:56 pm

Until the last decade, the government of India was either referred to as the Central government or the Union government. Sometimes commentators called the government by the name of either a party in power or an alliance in power, for eg, BJP government, Congress government, NDA government and UPA government. All these pre-existing nomenclatures have changed and today the most used term to refer to the government of India and its policies is by using the term ‘Modi government’.

This highly person-centric approach to refer to a government comes after a long time since Indira Gandhi was in power. It is reflective of the domination of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in each and every sphere of governance, especially in the area of foreign policy. When Modi 1.0 came to power in May 2014, the first thing which he did was to invite all the heads of the Saarc nations (including Pakistan) for his swearing-in ceremony as a measure to reach out to India’s immediate neighbourhood to both ‘refine’ and if possible, ‘re-define’ India’s bilateral relations with each of these neighbours.

Personalised Approach

This move caught many International relations observers by surprise and since then, Modi’s personalised approach in conducting foreign policy has been visible quite a few times since 2014. In his last term, there were many ‘hits’ and ‘misses’, especially in the South Asian region, the biggest disappointments being Pakistan and China. To Modi’s credit, he tried to extend a hand of friendship with Pakistan in his heydays of Prime Ministership when he surprised everyone by making a stopover at Pakistan to meet his counterpart Nawaz Sharif. However, with attacks at Uri, Pathankot, Gurdaspur and Pulwama, the relations between the two nations hit new lows.

Saarc Setback

The reason why it is necessary to look back at Modi government’s South Asia policy in its first tenure is to understand better the Modi government 2.0’s policy in South Asia. Many scholars of international relations and diplomacy argue that Modi’s tenure as Prime Minister since 2014 saw India’s old-time allies like Nepal, Sri Lanka and the Maldives drift away from us as they chose to shift towards China.

China has been investing heavily in terms of providing economic assistance as well as economic investments in almost all of India’s neighbours. India is heavily outmatched by China’s potential in luring these nations who see that they don’t have anything to lose if they side with China.

With the Doklam crisis in 2017 followed by Wuhan talks between the two nations, Sino-Indian relations have been a roller-coaster ride. Also, since Modi government is focusing more on the BIMSTEC (The Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) group of countries over the last couple of years, Saarc has for a considerable period taken a back seat in India’s scheme of things. The primary reason again being Pakistan, with whom India doesn’t want to extend its hands of cooperation neither bilaterally nor on a regional footing until Pakistan stops using terror as an instrument of its state policy against India.

Modi 1.0 Vs Modi 2.0

Nothing has fundamentally changed in Modi 2.0 vis-à-vis its South Asia policy as compared with Modi 1.0. However, the outbreak of COVID-19 has seen a start of CoviDplomacy by Modi so that South Asia as a region could come together in this unprecedented time of crisis. Once the corona crisis gets over and the world gets back on its feet, Modi 2.0 policies in the South Asia neighbourhood, ie, New Delhi’s opportunities and threats in dealing with all of its neighbours would be unravelled. COVID-19 can change the trajectory of India’s South Asia policy because post-COVID-19, a new world order is likely to emerge.

At present, India is importing personal protective equipment and testing kits of COVID-19 from China. This is despite the fact that many in India, including those who support the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, believe that China is to be blamed for the spread of the coronavirus, leading it to become a global pandemic. However, on a diplomatic front, 2020 marks the 70 years of bilateral relationship between these two neighbours. India’s policy in South Asia since independence has been to act as a fulcrum and backbone of the South Asian region because India shares its borders with most of the countries in the region.

Due to geographical reasons, India has always been in an advantageous position but Modi 2.0’s policy in South Asia would depend heavily on India’s economic prowess in future which was already in a bad shape even before the arrival of COVID-19.

At this juncture, China appears to be much more economically powerful than India to be in a position to help the other countries in the region. Also, China wants to play a role of hegemon in South Asia and, therefore, to realise its long-time ambition, it would be willing to provide huge economic packages to almost all Indian neighbours, which frankly, India cannot afford to do.

Everything now depends when things would start going back to normal. Until then, the true picture of Modi 2.0’s policy in South Asia would not shape up clearly. To conclude, COVID-19 might reshape Modi 2.0’s South Asia policy significantly and could change the geopolitics of the region completely.

(The author is Senior Research Fellow, School of International Studies, Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi)

