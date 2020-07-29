Covid battle is all about being positive, says Shikha Goel

By | Published: 12:09 am 10:32 pm

Hyderabad: Frayed nerves have lost many a battle and no different is the battle with coronavirus. Says Shikha Goel, Additional Commissioner (Crime), who recently conquered Covid-19: “Stay calm, positive and do not panic under any circumstance and there you are on an even keel with the virus.”

‘A tad nervous’, is how she remembers feeling when medical reports confirmed her as Covid-19 positive. Says Goel, “It’s natural and I felt little anxious.”

But a mind trained to plan, strategise and encounter tough situations took over soon. There were no symptoms initially and the doctor suggested basics such as vitamins and other supplements. And when mild symptoms started to present, the doctor prescribed antibiotics and steps such as gargling and steam.

“Most important was self-isolation and how to keep myself engaged during the isolation,” Goel says. Self-isolated though, she stayed connected with the family and the office and the world in general through phone and internet. It’s important to stay strong, not succumb to paranoia and keep the mind engaged albeit in a positive way. She also worked from home, stayed in touch with colleagues and guided her teams.

“In police work there are circumstances needing one to be on field. We found ways to manage such situations and tackled all developments during my self-isolation,” she says. WhatsApp calls to members of the extended family, friends, playing games online with children took care of a part of that phase. “I read, watched TV and followed seasons on OTT platforms. I liked ‘Suits’ and found ‘Fauda’ very engrossing,” she says.

Having conquered Covid-19 and returning to the field, Shikha Goel says the battle is all about being confident and positive.

“Don’t lose your nerve, don’t panic, do not check the internet and WhatsApp about consequences of corona and worry yourselves into a panic situation,” is her advice. First and foremost effort should be to steer clear of the spreading tentacles of corona. Wearing a mask and maintaining physical distance happens to be the safety mantra. Still if you are a victim of it, then take it as another illness or flu with the only difference being that corona is highly infectious.

“If there are symptoms, get checked and scrupulously follow the doctor’s suggestions and medication. Isolate yourself and don’t yield to any negative thoughts or be carried away with all that stuff that is floating on the web,” the senior cop advises.

Keeping oneself fit and building required immunity is also key in this battle with the virus. “Drink Kadha regularly, never disregard prescriptions and advise of your doctor,” she adds.

