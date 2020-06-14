Covid care, tests in private sector in Telangana

By | Published: 12:49 am

Hyderabad: In a major move to check the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the State, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Sunday decided to allow private hospitals and diagnostics centres to test and provide treatment for coronavirus. He also directed the officials concerned to conduct tests on about 50,000 people in 30 Assembly constituencies in five districts in and around Hyderabad within the next 10 days as a precautionary measure.

The Chief Minister, addressing a high-level meeting at Pragathi Bhavan, directed the officials to prepare guidelines and fix prices for the coronavirus tests and for treatment to Covid-19 patients in private laboratories and hospitals.

The Chief Minister pointed out that Covid-19 cases were largely being reported from the districts of Hyderabad, Ranga Reddy, Medchal-Malkajgiri, Vikarabad and Sangareddy in the State. He directed the officials to take all measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic and conduct diagnostic tests in these districts.

Chandrashekhar Rao said Hyderabad was one of the major metropolitan cities in the country with a large population, besides being the heart of Telangana State. He said the State government was responsible for ensuring the health safety of its people and also sustainable development of the city. “Despite the low prevalence of coronavirus in the State, more positive cases are being reported every day in Hyderabad and its surrounding areas. This must be completely avoided by taking precautionary measures,” he said.

For carrying out the intensive testing, the Chief Minister asked the officials to utilise the services of private hospitals and laboratories besides the government hospitals. “The officials must prepare necessary guidelines and price lists immediately,” he asserted. “People who do not have any symptoms, but have tested positive for Covid-19, will be provided home treatment,” he said.

“The tests are being conducted only as a precautionary measure. Hence, people need not panic. However, they must follow personal precautions especially those with pre-existing ailments,” Chandrashekhar Rao said, and reiterated that the State government was fully equipped to treat any number of Covid-19 patients. The hospitals have enough testing kits, PPE kits, N-95 masks, regular and ICU beds, ventilators and other facilities, he added.

Health Minister Eatala Rajender, Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, Principal Secretary for CMO S Narsing Rao, Secretary Rajashekhar Reddy, senior health officials and doctors, participated in the meeting.

Tests in Assembly constituencies

Uppal, LB Nagar, Maheswaram, Ibrahimpatnam, Rajendranagar, Seri Lingampalli, Chevella, Pargi, Vikarabad, Tandoor, Medchal, Malkajgiri, Qutballpur, Kukatpally, Malakpet, Amberpet, Musheerabad, Khairatabad, Jubilee Hills, Sanath Nagar, Nampally, Karawan, Gosha Mahal, Charminar, Chandrayangutta, Yakutpura, Bahadurpura, Secunderabad, Secunderabad Contonment, and Patancheru.

