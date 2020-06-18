Covid cases on rise in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:27 am 12:30 am

Hyderabad: The areas under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) pose a major challenge for health authorities with Covid-19 positive cases in Hyderabad continuing to surge and logging in a new high on daily basis.

In the last one week, 1,563 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the State out of which 1,250 were from Hyderabad, almost 80 per cent of the cases. Overall, since the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic, Hyderabad has accounted for 67 per cent of the Covid-19 cases in the State.

In terms of the percentage of Covid-19 infections, Hyderabad is followed by Rangareddy district with 264 positive cases, which is 4.65 per cent of the total Covid-19 cases. Apart from sizeable number of positive cases, Hyderabad also has recorded a majority of the Covid-19 related fatalities in Telangana.

Recognising the need to have a sharp focus on containment efforts in Hyderabad, Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao had announced 50,000 Covid tests recently.

“The Chief Minister has permitted us to take whatever measures we can in Hyderabad to contain Covid-19. We are recruiting ASHA and ANMs who will take-up household survey for Influenza-like illness (ILI) and SARI cases in Hyderabad,” Health Minister, Eatala Rajender, during a recent interaction with press persons, said.

Senior health officials said that since Hyderabad has close to 70 per cent of Covid infections, almost all the coronavirus testing, out of the 50,000 tests, will be carried out in the State Capital.

However, it may take a while to complete the Covid-19 tests. “We can complete 50,000 coronavirus tests in a week to ten days. District Hospital in King Koti has already started collecting samples from walk-in patients,” Rajender said.

Efforts are on to start coronavirus testing laboratories in all the teaching hospitals across Telangana. However, given the amount of training needed for microbiologists and infrastructure to set-up a laboratory, it may take at least a few more months to add laboratories in the State.

What can the community do?

While the Covid-19 cases are touching record levels, the only way to stop the contagious SARS-CoV-2 is citizens taking precautions.

“There is no denying that people have developed the habit of wearing masks. But, the surge can be controlled only if people are conscious of the virus round-the-clock. Washing hands, wearing masks and physical distancing in all aspects of life is mandatory,” says Director, Public Health, Dr G Srinivas Rao.

