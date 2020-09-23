Covid disruption minimum: SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar

According to him, only transactions that need staff assistance or those in high value are being handled at the branches.

By | Business Bureau | Published: 9:41 pm

Hyderabad: The impact of the pandemic-induced lockdown on the banking system has been minimal and the disruption in services, if any, were limited to a few branches. Also, use of digital channels to offer customer services has been on the rise, said SBI Chairman Rajnish Kumar.

Speaking at a virtual event on ‘Tech trends that will redefine a post-Covid world’, he said that, pandemic or not, the branch and ATM level transactions are falling and correspondingly the share of mobile and internet transactions are rising. The bank is also in favour of the latter as the cost of transactions is significantly lower than doing them at branches.

According to him, only transactions that need staff assistance or those in high value are being handled at the branches. When the lockdown began, the responsibility of keeping the economy going was on the banking system and there was no major disruption. “We used multiple channels including the branches, ATMs, mobile and internet banking and kiosks to serve the customers and also there was a lot of communication,” he said.

Replying to a query if transactions at branch level will cease due to growth of digital channels, Kumar said the physical branches will always be needed given the size of the country. “The size and shape of the branches will change,” he said adding that it is now opening more Yono branches, which focus on digital services.

Telecom infrastructure has to be robust for the banking services to be seamless and to achieve the goal of financial inclusion, and this is the area the government should focus on, he said.

