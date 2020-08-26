Covid eats into ‘Roat’ business in Hyderabad

By | Published: 12:06 am 10:52 pm

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 pandemic is showing its impact on the ‘Roat’ – the special cookies available mainly during Muharram at bakeries in the city. The cookies are much sought for their taste by many.

As a tradition the Roat is prepared at the bakeries from the beginning of the first Islamic month of Muharram and continues till the month end. A few bakeries sell it throughout the month. However, the Covid-19 pandemic is showing its impact on the business with people not visiting the bakeries to purchase the cookie.

Mohd Irfan, of Subhan Bakery said that they have started preparing the ‘Roat’ since the beginning of the month, but the sales are low compared to the regular years. “To avoid losses we are bringing down the production by around 50 per cent,” he said.

M A Majeed of Pista House said that the demand for the roat would be less this year due to the prevailing pandemic. “We will be preparing it in limited quantities and selling it. Already we suffered losses due to the lockdown so we cannot afford to bear any more loss if the item registers low sales,” he said.

Although the prices of ingredients have increased since the lockdown the bakers are not keen on hiking the product price.

A wide range of items like wheat flour, sooji (semolina), vegetable oils, sugar, honey, clarified butter, salt, and cardamom and milk products. For added flavour it is decked with dry fruits such as almonds, cashew nuts, pista and saffron.

