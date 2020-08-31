Covid effect: Exhibitions on virtual display

In sync with current situation, CII holding a virtual exhibition with 60 stalls

Hyderabad: Contactless interactions are the new norm, thanks to the Covid pandemic. In sync with the current situation, exhibitions, which traditionally have been crowd magnets, too are donning a virtual avatar. Like in conventional exhibitions, they continue to offer product information and the required promotional paraphernalia.

Industry body Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is now holding a virtual exhibition and will go on for three months. It now has about 60 stalls that are using the virtual platform. In about four days after its launch, the virtual exhibition got about 5,000 visits so far.

“We planned to host the exhibition on the sidelines of two-day event Make in Telangana which concluded on August 28. The exhibition was planned several months ago and it could not be cancelled. So, we moved it online,” said C Shekar Reddy, convener, Make in Telangana and CII Telangana Infrastructure & Real Estate Panel and CMD of CSR Estates.

For this, the exhibition is hosted on a platform CIIHive. “We are hoping the total number of stalls to touch 100 soon,” he said. The reach is more as the portal is not bound by any physical boundaries.

It allows the companies to host brochures, videos and promotional material along with contact details of company representative, on the stall. The visit to the site is through registration, which require the people to leave their email id and phone number. The companies get these details once people visit the stall and their representatives call and explain about the product and services in addition to the information already present on the site.

“This is the first time an exhibition of this scale is hosted virtually in Telangana,” said Reddy. The cost for hosting the virtual stall will range from Rs 18,000 to Rs 25,000, varying with size of the business. The cost is for three months.

The video chat can be enabled 24X7 if the company wants to offer its assistance throughout. There is no bar on the number of stalls one company can book, said Macha Dinesh Kumar, deputy director, CII Telangana.

