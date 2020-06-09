Covid forces High Court to extend stay in all matters

By | Legal Correspondent | Published: 12:33 am

Hyderabad: A three-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghavendra Singh Chauhan, Justice MS Ramchandra Rao and Justice A Rajashekar Reddy in a judicial order extended stay in all matters where stay was earlier allotted and is likely to be vacated by efflux of time. The panel further made clear that even undertakings given by parties instead of an order of the court will be extended. Effectively, applications to extend the stay or to extend undertakings are not required till July 15. The bench cited the ongoing Covid-19 scenario and the closure of courts and their skeletal functioning as the reason for having to make the order.

Rythu Bandhu: Government told to respond

In another case, a two-judge panel of the Telangana High Court comprising Chief Justice Raghvendra Singh Chauhan and Justice B Vijayasen Reddy directed the government to file its response as to why the third and fourth instalments under Rythu Bandhu scheme were not paid to the farmers. The panel was dealing with a public interest litigation filed by Sampelli Pramod Kumar of Ramagundam. Earlier, a judge observed that the issue had impacted farmers across the State and directed the conversion of writ to PIL. The petitioner contended that under the guise of updating records the officials were denying benefits to farmers under Rythu Bandhu for kharif and rabi seasons of 2019 and 2020. The panel adjourned the case to July 3 for the government to respond.

HC seeks report on encroachers

The same panel directed State Advocate General BS Prasad to file a report on the action taken against encroachers in the buffer zone near Jiyaguda Kamela of Musi river situated at Attapur village in Ranga Reddy district. “Musi river is its prime concern and any encroachments on it are to be taken serious note of,” the panel said. The panel was dealing with a PIL filed by M Laxman questioning the action of the authorities in not taking action on the illegal constructions by encroaching the buffer zone near Jiyaguda Kamela of Musi. The panel directed the Advocate General to furnish the report by July 10.

On Covid treatment under Arogyasri

The said panel also dealt with a PIL on the non-inclusion of Covid-19 treatment under Arogyasri by the government in spite of the said scheme targeting over 76 lakh beneficiaries.

The writ plea was filed by P Thirumala Rao , a practising advocate. The petitioner also questioned as to why the government was imposing charges for Covid-19 test on patients during lockdown. He contended that it would frustrate and defeat the very purpose and objective of the government scheme. Both Centre and State governments ought to undertake the full responsibility of providing to citizens treatment for Covid and that the test must be free of cost at private medical laboratories and private medical establishments.The petitioner pointed out that the Arogyasri was a better scheme than Ayushman Bharat which covers only 400 diseases as compared to 946 diseases under the former scheme. He also pointed out that the Tamil Nadu government had put an upper cap on treatment sponsored by government in private hospitals whereas the TS government had failed to do so. The bench directed the Advocate General to report to it whether the State intends to include Covid-19 under Arogyasri and its treatment in private hospitals.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .