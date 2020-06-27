Covid-free declaration must for Telangana State Eamcet

By | Published: 12:09 am 12:20 am

Hyderabad: Students appearing for the Telangana State Engineering, Agriculture and Medical Common Entrance Test (TS Eamcet) 2020 from July 6 to 9 must give a self-declaration that they have not tested positive for the coronavirus or identified as a potential carrier of Covid-19.

The candidates must also declare that they either have or don’t have symptoms like cough, fever, cold/running nose and breathing problems. Those with the said symptoms will be allowed to take the entrance test in an isolated place in the centre.

The self-declaration form has been mandatory for students appearing for the test in view of the Covid-19 pandemic and can be downloaded from the website https://eamcet.tsche.ac.in/ or collected from authorities at the centre.

To ensure no physical contact during the conduct of exams, capturing of biometric fingerprint details for attendance has been done away with. Now, students will be guided to computer labs in the centre after scanning the bar code on the hall tickets apart from clicking their photos with a camera.

Masks and gloves have also been made mandatory, while authorities at the centres will arrange sanitisers. No other item apart from masks, gloves, sanitiser, pen, and water bottle will be allowed in the centre.

There will be physical distancing restrictions in and around the centres. Parents may be asked to leave the centre upon dropping their child. Candidates must line up in the circle markings at the centre and will be allowed in only after their body temperature is checked through thermal guns.

This procedure will be followed for other common entrance exams as well, officials said.

“After the morning session exam, the centres will be completely sanitised for the afternoon session,” Telangana State Council of Higher Education chairman Prof T Papi Reddy told Telangana Today.

This year, the exam timings have been altered. The morning session will be from 9 am to 12 noon while the afternoon session will be from 3 pm to 6 pm. Earlier the morning session was from 10 am to 1 pm. The timings have been changed to allow sanitising of the centre.

This year, 2,21,519 students, including 1,42,655 for engineering stream, 78,569 for AM stream and 295 for both streams have registered. Hall-tickets can be downloaded from the official website from June 30.

