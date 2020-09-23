Covid hits cab drivers hard

With majority of employees working from home and relying on personal vehicles, earnings of taxi drivers come down drastically

Hyderabad: Spreading its tentacles, the Covid pandemic has hit every sector harshly, impacting the livelihood of many. The worst affected have been those who eke out a livelihood with day to day earnings. And cab drivers and taxi operators in the city are no exception.

Hyderabad has 1.2 lakh cabs apart from 30,000 cabs hired by companies in the IT corridor. These cabs were all busy with passengers travelling to offices, railway stations, airport and bus stations besides those hiring to go shopping and dining.

With a majority of employees working from home and most coming to rely on their personal vehicles, the earnings of cab drivers and taxi drivers have come down drastically, forcing many to switch from their profession to other businesses. The situation has gone from bad to worse for those drivers who haven’t cleared their equated monthly installments (EMIs) during lockdown and are returning their cabs to financiers as they do not have money to pay the pending amount.

According to Indian Federation of App-based Transport Workers (IFAT), the drivers who work with cab aggregators end up driving for around 15 hours a day. However, given the cost of fuel, clearance commission/ EMI, they don’t take home a decent enough earning for survival.

Shaik Salauddin, national general secretary, IFAT said that despite working for cab aggregators during Covid-19, they have not come to the rescue of those drivers who were infected with the virus. Over 4,000 cab drivers have tested positive and they are not in a position to pay EMIs, he said.

“The aggregators take 20 per cent of commission from their drivers. As the situation is not well, we request cab aggregators to reduce the commission to 5 to 10 per cent. We also appeal to the State government to provide the tax waiver for our vehicles till December 31,” he said. Those drivers working with IT companies for running hire cabs are having tough times with zero income. Some of them have turned vendors selling vegetables, fruits, plastic items, sarees and tiffins to run their family.

According to the Telangana Four-Wheelers Association, when the lockdown was implemented on March 23, cab drivers returned to their native places and lost their livelihood. After returning to the city following lockdown relaxations, drivers expected their income to improve. However, nothing has come in their favour, association members said.

V Shiva, president of Telangana Cab Drivers and Owners Association said that those who were able to get an income of Rs 3,000 a day are hardly earning Rs1,500 a day. Out of Rs 1,500, driver would take only Rs 300 to home after filling fuel of and spending for food and daily needs, he said.

“We request the State government to give regulations to cab aggregators and put instructions for the benefit of both passengers and drivers. Though the passengers are forced to pay exorbitant fares in the wake of Covid-19, the drivers, however, are getting same charges only,” he added.

