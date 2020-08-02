Covid: Hyderabad firms rise to the occasion

By | Published: 12:24 am 11:34 pm

Hyderabad: The coronavirus pandemic has brought a change in business models of small businesses which are developing new solutions.

For instance, Unique9Uniforms at Rampally, was earlier into making uniforms for corporate schools and other clients. After being hit by the lockdown, the business searched for opportunities in making Covid essentials like masks and PPE kits for its clients. Over time, it innovated on the products and made salon kits for customers.

“We earlier had employees on salary. With the business dynamics changing quickly, we had to adopt a model wherein we pay per number of units they make,” said K Rajani Kanth, partner, Unique9Uniforms. Among others, it also makes multi-layered cotton masks.

“The business outlook has changed completely. It will take a long time for our clients to place orders for uniforms again in bulk,” he said.

Before Covid, the company used to take orders for uniforms including from schools, hospitals, companies and automotive showrooms. “We made uniforms that helped people distinguish showroom staff from those in workshops for automobile sector clients. Likewise, we made different patterns for the front office staff and para-medics for corporate hospital clients,” he said.

In another instance of a company coming up with a solution for societal problems, Ixora FM announced measures that ensure hygiene at public toilets.

Abhishek Nath, CEO, Ixora FM and founder of Loocafe, said the company had developed an anti-viral and anti-bacterial toilet environment called Loocafe-2.O. “Each person gets sanitised through our specially designed mist nozzles and water pumping (2.5Ph water) system. The entrance of the premises has a specially designed horizontal perforated surface that removes dust from shoes, with a high-end vacuum beneath. This is the first of its kind in the Indian public toilet history.”

It also uses copper door handles and knobs to prevent transmission of harmful germs via surface transmission. The door knobs, handles and WC seat are self-disinfected and prevent germs, virus and bacteria by exposing them to UV lights.

The firm has also paid special interest to create a self-disinfecting floor. The toilet floors have three-level protection through the use of copper, UV and metal perforations with nozzles. All systems are IoT enabled to ensure minimum user contact and maximum hygiene.

Loocafe 2.0, the free-to-use public toilet, also disinfects smart phones with a sanitation pod with UV lights, he said.

Students of Hyderabad-based Lords Institute of Engineering & Technology developed equipment like Money Cure, Vaporised Disinfector Cave, Pedal Driven Sanitise and Drone sanitiser. Money Cure machine uses Far UV Rays (higher photon energy) to disinfect notes and coins. The Vaporised Disinfector Cave can be installed in public places and ten persons can get disinfected in a minute. The size of the droplets is vastly reduced to ensure there is no wastage.

Another company, SafWey Solutions, announced BOX360, a UV disinfection technology designed for use at home, offices, schools, factories and public places.

Printmadeeazy.com, a startup incubated at University of Hyderabad, came up with 3D printed door openers. These can be used in public places to open/close a door, use lift button, on/off switches and hang carry bags to avoid contamination.

