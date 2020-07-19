Covid ICU ward in Nalgonda govt hospital successfully treats 40 patients

By | Published: 8:00 pm

Nalgonda: District Collector Prashant Jeevan Patil on Sunday said the Covid ICU ward set up in district government hospital at Nalgonda had successfully treated 40 Covid patients.

Responding to a report submitted by the superintendent of the district government hospital on the death of a patient at the isolation centre on Saturday, the Collector said that the ICU ward in the hospital comprised 15 beds with ventilator facility and centralised oxygen supply besides an isolation ward with 30 beds extending medical services to Covid patients.

About 252 persons were discharged from the isolation ward in the hospital after treatment. The doctors and paramedical staff have been working round the clock, and nutritious food was being provided to the persons in the isolation centre, he added.

He said that the superintendent of district government hospital had mentioned in the report that B Yadaiah, who was admitted to the hospital on July 17 with fever, cough and respiratory problem and died on July 18, was suffering from allergy, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). The doctors tried their level best to save him, he said, adding that the medical staff was serving the patients without caring about the danger of them getting infected. “There is a need to extend moral support to the medical staff in this situation,” he added.

