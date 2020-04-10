COVID in Delhi: 183 new cases in 24 hours; tally crosses 900-mark

By | Published: 10:50 pm

New Delhi: With 183 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, the total coronavirus cases in the national capital has reached 903 on Friday.

The national capital has reported two new deaths in the last 24 hours, and the total toll due to COVID-19 is 14 since the outbreak of the infection.

According to the Delhi Health Department, among the total 903 cases, 584 cases are from the Nizamuddin Markaz, with 154 new cases in the last 24 hours.

“Among the 183 new cases, 20 had travel history or contact history,” the health bulletin said.

It says 269 positive cases have foreign travel history and their contacts. The positive cases in Delhi have increased dramatically since people were evacuated from the Markaz building where over 2,300 people from different parts of the world and country were staying under one roof without following any social distancing.

Among the total patients, 26 have been discharged and cured while one has migrated.

“Total 862 patients are in the hospitals. While 42 are in the ICU, seven are on ventilators and 20 are on oxygen,” the Health report said. So far, 11,061 tests have been conducted in the city and 496 reports are pending.

“While 903 reports were positive, 9,662 reports were negative,” it says.

About 18,500 people are home-quarantined across the city and 2,565 are quarantined at the government facilities. The positive cases in the city are increasing at a rapid rate for the last 10 days.

The total positive cases in Delhi were 97 on March 30, which increased to 120 on March 31. While the cases were 152 on April 1, on April 2 , the count jumped to 293 cases.

On April 3, the tally reached 386 while the next day, on April 4, it was 445.

The total cases on Sunday was 503. The total coronavirus cases in the national capital were 525 on Monday, and reached 579 on Tuesday. The number jumped to 669 cases on Wednesday.

While there were 720 cases in the city on Thursday, the tally crossed 900-mark on Friday.