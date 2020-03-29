COVID Lockdown: Poultry supply-chain affected due to vehicle restrictions

By | Published: 12:06 am 10:14 pm

Hyderabad: The poultry industry, which till recently battled rumours of coronavirus spreading through chicken, is continuing to face hardships. This time, it is the lockdown announced as part of the efforts to fight the pandemic, that is hitting the movement of vehicles carrying the chicks, feed and birds.

According to Ravindhara Babu, General Manager Marketing, Suguna Foods, chicken, meat and other livestock have been classified as essential commodities. “However, the restrictions on movement vehicles due to lockdown is disrupting the supply-chain at various levels- hatcheries, feed mills, poultry farms and retail outlets. We request the government to intervene and allow the movement of trucks. The fact that there is mortality and perishability involved in the trade makes it vulnerable to the disruptions in the supply-chain,” said Babu.

The poultry trade happens at various levels. For someone like Suguna Foods, it acts like an aggregator and provides one-day old chicks to the poultry farmers. It also provides them the required feed to nurture them for six weeks (42 days). It buys the grown-up birds back from the farmers by paying them growing charges. It then sells them to the retailers.

On how the lockdown is affecting the industry, Babu said the trucks are used to move chicks to farms, feed from mills to farms, birds from farms to retailers. Feed raw materials are procured from other States, he said. “We have a feed mill at Toopran. For this, we source the raw materials like maize and soy from other States. From this mill, we supply to farms in Karimnagar and Warangal. So, disruption at any level will impact the entire operations,” Babu explained.

“The industry is seeking exemption for the movement of the vehicles at nights as Section 144 is imposed. This is necessary for the stock to reach the retailers which are open during the day time. We will follow all the norms- social distancing, use of sanitisers and disinfectants,” said Babu adding that the while chicken and meat are recognised as essential commodities, the ground level staff are not allowing the movement of vehicles. “It looks they are looking for instructions from higher officials,” he said. Babu said the problem is not just restricted to Telangana alone.

The chicken consumption in India is around 1.5 lakh tonne per week including 21,000 tonne in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. In value terms, it will Rs 1,100 crore pan-India and about Rs 160 crore in TS and AP. About one crore one-day old chicks are placed per week at the national level and about 14 lakh in TS and AP, Babu explained. In terms of employment, about ten lakh people are dependent on the industry in South India including 1.5 lakh in TS and AP, Babu said.

