COVID Lockdown: Wanaparthy uses Citizen Tracking app

Wanaparthy: Taking a cue from Hyderabad and Cyberabad police, Wanaparthy police have also started using Citizen Tracking App for Covid-19, to track violators of lockdown who have been coming out of their houses time and again for no reason.

According to District SP K Apoorva Rao, police personnel across all police station-limits in the district have downloaded the application on their android phones and have buckled-up to track violators of lockdown.

Whenever a two-wheeler or a four-wheeler passes through a check-post or a police picket, the police personnel stationed there would enter the vehicle number, cell phone number of the driver, his/her aadhar card number, driving license number and the reason for the person going out in the application.

If the same vehicle or the same driver goes out, if a police personnel stationed at the picket or the check-post enters the vehicle number, the entire information about how many times the person had come out in the past and for what reasons, would be available in seconds for the police personnel to see and decide whether to impose fine on the person or not. Information about all the areas where the driver may have travelled, would also be recorded in the application.

District SP Apoorva Rao has warned violators of lockdown that police would seize the vehicles and book cases against those found travelling unnecessarily violating lockdown rules. In view of Covid-19 spread, she has appealed to the people to understand the pains police department has been taking and therefore cooperate with the police.

