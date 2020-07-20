Covid patient escapes from hospital, tracked down

By | Published: 10:02 pm

Rajanna-Sircilla: The escape of a Covid-19 patient from District Hospital on Monday created a flutter in Sircilla town. However, the hospital staff heaved a sigh of relief when police tracked down the patient in the town.

A native of Relief and Rehabilitation colony, Chinthaltana, of Vemulwada mandal, was shifted to district headquarters isolation ward on Sunday night.

He escaped from the hospital on Monday. The alerted hospital staff informed the police who traced the patient near Sundarayyanagar in Sircilla town. Another person from Agraharam was also found along with him by the police. The two were shifted to the isolation ward immediately.

