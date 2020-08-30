Covid patient with bacterial lung infection recovers in Hyderabad

Apart from testing positive for Covid, Prem Kumar also developed a bacterial infection in the lungs and doctors had to conduct decortication, a surgical procedure

Hyderabad: Surgeons from Medicover Hospitals, Madhapur, have successfully conducted a lung procedure to save the life of a 17-year-old Covid-19 positive youngster Prem Kumar, hailing for Rangareddy district.

Apart from testing positive for Covid, Prem Kumar also developed a bacterial infection in the lungs and doctors had to conduct decortication, a surgical procedure involving removal of restrictive layer of fibrous tissue over the lungs, so that it can re-expand.

“The patient who was admitted in the first week of August suffered further complications due to bacterial infection. Puss had formed around his left lung, which was causing breathlessness and chest pain. Following decortication, Prem was administered with antivirals for Covid and anti-bacterial drugs for lung infection,” said hospital’s senior CT surgeon, Dr. Pramod Reddy.

Subsequent to the procedure, Prem gradually developed Covid-19 antibodies and was discharged. “Culture study of the puss recovered from the lungs turned out to be a regular form of Staphylococcus bacteria,” added Dr. Pramod.

