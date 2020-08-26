Covid positive woman delivers pre-term baby while on ventilator

By | Published: 11:47 pm

Hyderabad: A team of doctors from Apollo Hospitals enabled a 35 year-old Covid positive pregnant woman, who was on ventilator support, deliver a pre-term baby.

Undergoing treatment for infertility, Manjula was into seventh month of pregnancy and desperate to save the baby. As a result, the doctors decided to take up pre-term delivery while she was on ventilator.

Senior Paediatrician, Dr Sharmila said Manjula was admitted to the hospital on July 15 in a critical condition. “Her condition deteriorated rapidly which necessitated ventilator. There was little hope of her survival medically, as nearly 90 per cent of pregnant women needing ventilation, breathe their last or end up delivering still born preterm babies,” she said.

During treatment, Manjula stopped responding and chances of her survival seemed slim. The doctors then decided to retrieve at least the baby before the mother succumbs. The baby was delivered on July 17 by operating on the mother, while sustaining her on ventilator.

But the baby too was found to be ill and not responding to resuscitation and her heart function was revived with medication. The baby, who later developed a blood stream infection was treated and recovered gradually. Both, the mother and baby were discharged on recovery, the hospital said.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .