Covid prompts plumber to turn umbrella seller in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Covid-19 pandemic, which has left several people jobless in major industries including airlines and information technology, has not spared daily wage earners either. And it is not just the virus, but the very fear of it that is also affecting many lives.

Take the case of Sudhakar Sharma, a plumber and electrician from Lal Darwaza in old city, who, in fear of contracting the virus from his workplace, shifted his profession. The 36-year-old says that plumbing and electric works required him to engage with groups of people mostly, and that the chance of getting the virus was very high in such groups.

“I am concerned about my 60-year-old mother, wife and two children,” says Sharma, who is now selling umbrellas on the roadside in Tarnaka. “I am doing this solo business by maintaining physical distance, sanitizing hands and wearing masks,” he says, adding that the pandemic had hit his earnings with many households turning reluctant to call plumbers or electricians.

The rainy season has come as a solace for him with umbrellas back in demand. But the sporadic rains aren’t great news for him. Dry days, he says, are sad days. “On a rainy day, I can sell around 20 umbrellas. But on a dry day, business is restricted to a mere four to five umbrellas,” he says. “I used to earn nearly Rs 1,000 daily in plumbing and electric repairs. I realised life is more important than earning money during pandemic and started selling umbrellas since the last one month,” he said.

His tensions are far from over but. The abnormal electricity bills that hit many in the city affected Sharma too, with him having to pay an unprecedented Rs 4,000 towards his power bill. He has also been asked to vacate the house in case he failed to pay rent, which he says, he hasn’t been able to pay since the lockdown began.

