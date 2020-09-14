Covid pushes horse suppliers into crisis in Hyderabad

With restrictions imposed on marriage processions in view of the pandemic, suppliers of horses and camels in the city are in a financial mess with no business at all in the last six months

By | Published: 12:55 am

Hyderabad: The elegant sight of a bridegroom riding on a horse into the premises of the marriage hall, accompanied by music and dance, is something that happens not just in movies, but in weddings in the city too. However, with restrictions imposed on marriage processions in view of the Covid-19 pandemic, suppliers of horses and camels in the city are in a financial mess with no business at all in the last six months.

“For the last six months, there has been no business due to the pandemic and the restrictions enforced during the lockdown. Several animal caretakers have quit their jobs as we were unable to pay them,” says Sohail Khan, an animal supplier at Jummerat Bazaar.

On an average, Rs 300 is spent each day towards fodder for the horse.

“That means Rs 9,000 a month for a horse. Most horse suppliers here have between 10 and 25 horses with them. You can imagine the amount they need to spend on arranging just fodder,” says Mohd Salman, another horse supplier at Jummerat Bazaar.

Unable to arrange money, a few horse owners have started selling off their horses at throwaway prices. “I had to sell eight horses for Rs 40,000 each a few days ago. I had purchased them from Malegaon for Rs 1.2 lakh each a year ago. I had no other option but to sell them,” says Mohammed Amair Khan, a horse supplier from Falaknuma.

Even the boys, who would take the horses and manage them during functions have stopped coming. “Now only four of the boys come to take care of the 20-odd horses I have. I pay them Rs 300 a day for taking the horse on a morning and evening walk,” says Amair Khan, pointing out that many were unable to arrange money to buy even fodder for the horses.

“A few of the owners have shifted the horses to locations away from the city where they have hired cattle sheds and kept them there. On rotation, two boys stay at the place and take the horses for grazing in the open lands there,” says another owner.

A few voluntary organisations had come forward to help the horse owners during the lockdown. However, the fodder provided by them was limited. “If such a situation continues, we will be forced to leave the animal on the roads as it will be difficult to take care of them. Already many owners are struggling to repay their loans,” says Mohammed Imtiyaz, another horse supplier.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .