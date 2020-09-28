Covid recoveries outnumber daily infections in Telangana

Between Aug 26-Sept 26, daily average positive cases close to 2,239 while recoveries were 2,281

Hyderabad: In a clear sign of improved ability to manage Covid-19 positive patients, which is enabling them to recover faster and avoid fatalities, the number of recoveries from Covid-19 has consistently started to exceed the daily new infections in Telangana.

The trend of recoveries outnumbering fresh infections may also be an indication that perhaps, the pandemic has seen its peak in the State, where the first positive case was reported on March 2 and within six months has seen 1,85,833 positive cases and 1,54,499 recoveries.

Between August 26 and September 26, the daily average number of Covid-19 positive cases in Telangana has been close to 2,239 while the number of recoveries during the same time was 2281, a clear sign of recoveries outstripping the new infections.

Public health officials have pointed out that the large number of recoveries that are happening in Telangana could have been asymptomatic cases, which is the reason why the recoveries have been faster when compared to persons with moderate to severe symptoms.

As on Sunday, the recovery rate of patients in Telangana is 83.13 per cent while the growth rate i.e. the number of new infections has grown by an average of just 1.2 per cent on a daily basis. Similarly, the Case Fatality Rate (CFR) for Telangana State is 0.6 per cent, which means that one person out of 100 confirmed positive cases, is succumbing to Covid-19.

“At present, recoveries have overtaken the number of daily infections. However, this can change within a few days if a false sense of complacency seeps in among the general public. There is a need to continue with this momentum of conducting as many tests as possible, isolating and quickly treating them for a few more days,” senior public health officials said.

Home isolation

In the last few weeks, Telangana has also seen a significant rise in the number of positive persons who are recovering in home isolation. As on Sunday, there are just 5,651 positive Covid-19 infections who are admitted to private and State-run hospitals while the rest of the 24,633 positive cases in the State were recovering in home quarantine.

Close to 70 per cent of the Covid-19 positive patients in the State i.e. 1,30,083 persons in the State are asymptomatic and their recovery was relatively faster when compared to 55,750 symptomatic positive Covid-19 cases.

Senior health officials who are directly involved in Covid containment strategies said the number of recoveries were more due to ramped up Covid-19 testing. “We are identifying positive cases quickly, which is helping in early recovery. We have also ensured that enough beds and other medical infrastructure is in place, which has reduced the pressure on government hospitals,” officials said.

