Covid recovery continues to rise in Telangana

By Saturday, 1.24 lakh persons in Telangana and as on Sunday, 37 lakh persons across the country recovered from Covid-19

Hyderabad: As SARS-CoV-2 virus continues to remain active in the community, infecting new persons in its wake, the recoveries have also continued to rise exponentially. By Saturday, Telangana had 1.24 lakh persons who recovered from Covid-19 while across the country, as on Sunday, 37 lakh persons were recovered.

Like the case of the Union Home Minister Amit Shah, who had to be readmitted to AIIMS, New Delhi, with post-Covid related complications, there are many instances where recovered persons develop health-related complications which highlights the need to have a robust follow-up system for such patients.

The Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday said that ‘after acute Covid-19 illness, recovered patients could continue to report a wide variety of signs and symptoms including fatigue, body ache, cough, sore throat, difficulty in breathing, etc. A holistic approach is required for follow up care and well-being of all Covid recovered patients,” it said.

At a more individual level, the Health Ministry has recommended recovered persons to be extremely careful and continue to take precautions aimed at improving immunity and leading a healthy lifestyle. Senior public health officials from the State have also suggested that individuals must be extremely cautious after they recover from Covid-19.

Essentially, recovered persons must focus on a holistic approach, which means taking up mild to moderate daily exercise, practicing Yoga, Pranayama and adopting a balanced diet, apart from continuing to take medicines prescribed by the doctor.

The first follow-up visit, either physical or through telephone should be within seven days after discharge, preferably at the hospital where they underwent treatment. Post discharge, senior health officials and the Health Ministry advise recovered individuals to share their positive experiences with friends and relatives using social media to create awareness and dispelling myths and stigma.

