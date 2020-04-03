Covid scare: Al Ras, heart of Dubai, locks down

By | Published: 12:00 am

Jeddah: The bustling area and heart of Dubai, Al Ras, has been placed under complete lockdown as part of the efforts to check the spread of coronavirus. This is the only area in Dubai and across the UAE where inhabitants are prohibited from leaving or entering.

Al Ras, which is one of the oldest communities in Deira, adjacent to Dubai Creek, is home to the traditional gold and spice souks. The densely populated area is home to scores of Telangana expatriates.

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster Management locked-down the locality for two weeks. Selected vendors and community volunteers are allowed by Dubai Police and Dubai Health Authority to supply essential commodities to residents during the period.

KMCC, a leading Kerala NRI organisation in Dubai, has volunteered in delivery of essential goods. It is the only organisation that is allowed by Dubai Police to move in the area. A large building with capacity of 3,500 people for self-quarantine purpose is being handled by KMCC.

Similar to Murkampura in Karimnagar, residents in the area need to walk to the end of the street to take delivery of essential commodities as delivery staff is not allowed to come to close to the buildings but can hand over the goods at barricades amid of guarding police teams.

Mohammed Nayeem, hailing from Azampura in Hyderabad and resident of Al Ras, said that residents of the area not facing any difficulty as food and other needy items have been delivering.

Hailing decision of isolation of the area, Syed Ansar, hailing from Jagtial also resident of the locality, said that such preventive measure would safeguard the people from pandemic.

The offices of some of Indian workers including from Telangana state were located in the area and workers were not allowed to enter the area.

The UAE has reported 814 cases of Covid-19 and eight deaths as on Thursday.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .