Covid scare leads to higher adoption of VR/AR

By | Published: 12:24 am 9:34 pm

Hyderabad: Coronavirus-forced lockdown and physical distancing norms have changed the way people and organisations function. Whether it is conducting virtual conferences or having online classes or even web-based doctor consultation, digitisation has become the need of the hour. In such times, technologies like Virtual Reality (VR), Augmented Reality (AR) or Cross Reality (XR) are set to grow with many verticals adopting them for business continuity.

Not just traditional verticals like education and health, digitisation is changing the way hiring is conducted, events/exhibitions are scheduled and even in-house learning and development takes place. And with physical distancing becoming the new normal, many companies are looking at tools that can ease the process even while keeping it effective and engaging.

Hyderabad-based PerspectAI that provides skill assessment tools using VR/AR to companies to hire millennials, points out that creation of tools and/or platforms is a big opportunity for companies working in this space. Many enterprises are looking at engaging and insightful tools while hiring employees and at a time when conducting physical interviews is not possible, AR/VR come into the picture. “We are getting a lot of interest from companies for large-scale hiring and interviews and the candidates are also able to complete the assessment in a faster and exciting manner using our tools,” said Jignesh Talasila, co-founder of PerspectAI and LoopReality.

While hiring is one part of the story, some companies are also seeing a lot of interest from event organisers and sales and marketing teams to use AR/VR tools to conduct their operations smoothly. Even verticals like hi-tech manufacturing, advertising, sales and marketing along with trade shows and events are going virtual and it will remain so in the near future as well. In such a scenario, using AR/VR tools gives the user closer to reality experience even while observing physical distancing.

“Collaboration is happening across the board. Simulations are being used for training employees and many companies are seeing these tools as a need rather than a luxury. In terms of education as well, many schools and colleges are looking at these tools as a long-term strategy,” said Sunil Golla, founder and CEO, Reinvision — a T-Hub-based Virtual Reality startup.

However, both Talasila and Golla agree that due to Covid-19, the VR hardware supply chain has been impacted as most of the parts are sourced from China. “It is a challenge for the sector, but it also presents an opportunity for Indian companies to look at having their own manufacturing units,” said Golla.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .