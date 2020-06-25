Covid scare: Merchants told to close shops by 4 pm in Secunderabad

By | Published: 12:41 am

Hyderabad: Covid-19 positive cases reported from two localities in the busy commercial areas of Secunderabad are giving anxious moments to the residents and local shopkeepers.

After a dozen members of a family tested positive in a narrow lane in front of City Light Hotel at Ghasmandi a few days ago, the police in coordination with the health and municipal department officials contained the area by putting up barricades and closing the entrances on either side.

T Srinu, a resident of the same locality, said they advised the Secunderabad Iron and Steel Merchants Association members at nearby Ranigunj to close their establishments by 4 pm as a precautionary measure. “We also asked the merchants to follow all the Covid-19 safety guidelines prescribed by the State government,” he said.

A couple of Covid-19 positive cases were also reported in a lane at Pan Bazaar, a little away from City Light Hotel. This lane is famous for textile business especially for a wide range of clothing including suits, linen and cotton shirts.

The entire lane was also barricaded to restrict the entry of outsiders. After the cases were reported, the Secunderabad Cloth Merchants Association decided to close their shops by 6 pm as against the permitted time of 8 pm.

“We are adopting all safety measures with a focus on the proper sanitisation of the shops especially the chairs meant for the customers,” said Suresh, an employee of a textile showroom in Subash Bazaar.

The police officials, however, requested the people not to believe in rumours related to the closure of commercial establishments in Secunderabad and its surroundings. The administration is taking necessary measures to prevent the spread of the virus, they added.

