Covid survivor from Mulugu donates plasma for four times

Warangal: Markaz returnees have often been at the receiving end for being super-spreaders of Covid-19 in the country. There is, however, one returnee from Mulugu district who after recovering from the deadly disease, has saved the lives of Covid patients by donating plasma four times so far.

Shujauddin Sarkar, a 41-year-old kirana shopkeeper of Eturunagaram, was infected with the deadly coronavirus after attending the religious congregation at Markaz in New Delhi, and was admitted to the Gandhi Hospital. Subsequently, doctors at the hospital counselled Covid survivors about the importance of plasma donation, and Shujauddin decided to donate his plasma (B+ blood group).

“I have donated plasma four times so far, twice at Gandhi Hospital, and once each at Apollo and Sunshine Hospitals in Hyderabad. Donating plasma does not cause any sort of harm to the body. I feel that as a human being, I should respond to the situation and I also urge others to come forward to donate plasma as saving ones life is equal to saving a family,” he told Telangana Today.

As many as 62 patients got the plasma from the donors who registered their names with the Covid control room set up at the Warangal Police Commissionerate. “A total of 145 people sought plasma, and 62 of them got it,” a police official said.

The Covid control room was set up on September 7 at Commissionerate to coordinate with donors and seekers of plasma. The control room, under the supervision of Additional DCP Giriraju and RI Nagesh, has gathered information about plasma donors and made it available to the people of erstwhile Warangal, Karimnagar, Khammam and Adilabad districts. People who need plasma can contact the WhatsApp number 9491873930 to get details about plasma donors.

However, people like Santosh Manduva, founder president of Sulakshya Seva Samithi, believe that there is need for a lot more awareness on the importance of plasma therapy as few people turn up to donate plasma in erstwhile Warangal district.

“For example, I get around 10-12 calls on a daily basis about urgent requirement for plasma, but feel helpless since I am able to arrange plasma only for a few of them,” he said, adding that he was also infected with Covid and was hospitalised for a few days. “Doctors advised that I can donate plasma after another ten days and I am looking forward to donating plasma. We are also planning to do our bit in creating awareness through our NGO Sulakshya Seva Samithi,” he said.

“I also request the district administration to take the initiative of spreading awareness about the plasma donation and ensure that more number of recovered patients donate plasma. Since the government has data about infected patients, they can contact them and motivate them to take part in this noble initiative,” Santhosh added.

