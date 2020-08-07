Covid suspect dies in private hospital in Mancherial

By | Published: 8:46 pm

Mancherial: A Covid-19 suspect reportedly died while undergoing treatment in a private hospital of Mancherial town on Friday.

Sources said that the deceased was Nazeeruddin, 38, native of Chennur town.

Nazeeruddin was admitted to the hospital on Thursday midnight. He was facing difficulty in breathing and suffered a dip in oxygen levels in his blood. He breathed his last while undergoing treatment at the hospital. He was shifted from Chennur government hospital after being advised by an official belonging to the medical and health department, the source said.

However, the management of the nursing home denied that he was not treated by the hospital. The manager said that they had not treated the suspect. As his medical condition was critical, doctors advised him to get admitted to any other hospital. He was experiencing a shortage in oxygen levels in his blood, he added.

