Covid suspect teacher dies in MGMH, kin allege negligence by doctors

By | Published: 7:06 pm

Warangal Urban: A government school teacher, who was admitted to the Covid-19 ward at Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital (MGMH) on July 16, died due to alleged negligence by the doctors on Sunday night. The deceased was identified as Pothuraju, a resident of Balannagudem of Mangapet mandal in Mulugu district. He was working as an English teacher at the Government Tribal Welfare School in Chunchupalli village.

The relatives of the victims alleged that delay in getting Covid-19 test result and negligence by the doctors led to his death. Speaking to media, they said his samples were collected and sent for testing but the result was not received even after five days. “Due to this, he was not given treatment for coronavirus resulting in deterioration of his condition and eventual death,” they alleged.

When contacted, MGMH Superintendent Dr B Srinivas Rao denied the allegations stating that the doctors had given him proper treatment based on his symptoms. He said that the samples were collected on July 17, the day after his admission, and sent to the Viral Research and Diagnostic Lab (VRDL) at Kakatiya Medical College here. “The result came on July 19 which stated– no result. Some people get reports like this due to different reasons. However, we had given him proper treatment,” he added.

Meanwhile, sources said that there was heavy load on the VRDL at the medical college as it is the only Covid-19 lab for 12 districts.

“On an average, 600 samples are arriving at the lab every day with each of the districts sending at least 50 samples,” an official said. On Sunday alone, a total of 117 people tested positive for coronavirus in Warangal Urban district. Sources also said that both the Covid-19 and Severe Acute Respiratory Infection (SARI) wards at MGM Hospital were filled with patients. There are 100 beds in each ward, they added.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .