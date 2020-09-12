Covid test mandatory for attendees of monsoon session of TS Assembly

In a statement here on Saturday, all the Ministers, MLAs and MLCs were instructed to undergo tests at the special counters set up at the Assembly and the Council before 9 am

Published: 8:43 pm

Hyderabad: Urging for the common good of every attendee of the ongoing monsoon session of Telangana State Legislature, Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy and Council Chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy wanted all those allowed to attend the session to undergo Covid tests before the beginning of the session on Monday. Both the houses are going to meet again on Monday after a two-day break.

In a statement here on Saturday, they wanted all the Ministers, MLAs and MLCs to undergo tests at the special counters set up at the Assembly and the Council before 9 am. The Speaker and Chairman also directed the Legislative Secretary V Narasimha Charylu to arrange tests for Assembly and Council staff, Marshalls, media representatives and the police. Tests for these categories will be conducted on Sunday afternoon at the special counters created in the Assembly and Council premises. All the legislative staff are also requested to undergo tests.

